'High pressure' and plenty of warm weather on the way for the week ahead

The week ahead will be the warmest of 2022 so far with plenty of sunshine in Met Éireann forecast.

Met Éireann has predicted there will be sunny spells and it will stay mainly dry for Monday and into the week ahead.

"High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through this week with largely dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures increasing to the high teens," they said.

On Monday, temperatures could hit 16 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Their forecast continues: "Dry and clear for most overnight [Monday night]. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees generally. Some mist patches and hill fog will form in light to moderate southeasterly breezes."

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

Dry and sunny for much of the day but during the afternoon, a few light showers will break out. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate southeasterly breezes.

Dry, clear and chilly overnight. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in light southeasterly or variable breezes with some mist patches developing.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23

Most areas will be dry and sunny through the day but cloud will build over parts of the southwest with a few showers developing. Mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly light southeasterly breezes. Turning chilly later with another dry and mostly clear night. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

A mild, dry and sunny day with light breezes. Highest temperatures again ranging from 13 to 17 degrees.

"Current indications suggest it will continue mainly dry and sunny for Friday and the weekend, with light breezes and just a possibility of a few light showers breaking out. Highest temperatures generally of 13 to 16 degrees," Met Éireann's forecast concluded.