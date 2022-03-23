Search

23 Mar 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Mini heatwave to continue across Carlow over coming days

Daytime temperatures are set to hit high teens this week

Lili Lonergan

10:28 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Mainly dry and sunny weather expected over the coming days with daytime temperatures reaching well above March average. Some frost is possible at night time however as temperatures will drop once the sun sets.

Today

Today will be mainly dry with long spells of hazy sunshine. There may be one or two showers drifting into northwestern Leinster later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 or 18 degrees, warmest in sunshine in the midlands. Light southeasterly winds.

Tonight will be mainly dry and clear with just light southerly breezes. Some cloud will move into Leinster from the west later in the night, along with possible mist or fog. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Thursday

Tomorrow will be dry with good sunshine. Cloudier for a time in the morning however towards the north and midlands. There may be some coastal fog in parts also. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, warmest in sunshine, with just light southerly breezes.

Mostly clear across the east and south on Thursday night, with low cloud and possibly some fog in western and northern counties. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees with a grass frost possible in parts where it remains clear.

Friday

Rather cloudy in many areas to start, becoming sunnier through the day although cloud may persist near northern coasts. A mainly dry with the chance of the odd shower breaking out. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, warmest in land with sea breezes developing.

Remaining dry and clear for most areas on Friday night however some fog patches may form in light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees.

Saturday

Dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, slightly cooler along northern and eastern coasts. Little change overnight, but turning cold again overnight with a touch of grass frost possible. Some fog may also set in.

Sunday

Dry with good sunshine and a light northeast breeze. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 or 17 degrees.

