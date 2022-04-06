CARLOW WEATHER: Cold today with widespread showers
Today will be a windy day with fairly widespread heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain in places. Westerly winds will increase strong to near gale force and gusty. Some sunny spells too though. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.
Showers will become fewer tonight with drier and clearer weather developing. Feeling very cold though with moderate to fresh westerly winds making for an added wind chill factor. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.
Pollen forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday
