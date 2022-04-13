CARLOW WEATHER: Largely dry day with sunny spells expected
Mist, fog, drizzle and low cloud will gradually clear this morning. Sunny spells will develop, but low cloud may linger along parts of the south coast.
The rest of the day will be dry apart from a few isolated showers. Mild with top temperatures of 15 or 16 Celsius in light southwest breezes, but a little cooler near the south coast.
Tonight will be dry in most areas with clear spells and patches of mist or fog developing. It will become cloudier overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light southerly breezes.
Any lingering mist or fog will clear to give a largely dry day with sunny spells & some scattered showers. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 13, 2022
Highs of 13 to 17°C in light southwesterly breezes. https://t.co/Vrnca7yfEi pic.twitter.com/TARxj6ZFbw
Pollen forecast
Moderate Wednesday and low on Thursday.
