CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and sunny today with chances of isolated showers
Today will be mostly dry with sunny spells and just a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with a light to moderate south to southeast breeze.
Tonight there will be clear spells and isolated light showers. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light to moderate east to southeast or variable winds.
Mainly dry & bright ️at first today, with fog️ clearing through the morning.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 20, 2022
Cloud☁️ will build from the west today, bringing rain️ to Atlantic coastal counties by the afternoon.
Highs️ 12 to 16°C
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/G4feon2TOe
Pollen forecast
High on Wednesday and Thursday.
