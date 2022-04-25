CARLOW WEATHER: Mainly dry today with isolated showers breaking later in the day
Mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, though isolated showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.
Tonight will be mostly dry with clear spells and just isolated light showers. Mist and fog will develop in places overnight in a light easterly or variable breeze. Quite cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, a little colder locally inland with a touch of grass frost possible.
Today will be a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells though some showers will break out during the afternoon.️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 25, 2022
Highest temperatures ranging 11 to 16 degrees. pic.twitter.com/zuC0laeneM
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Monday and Tuesday.
