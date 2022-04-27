CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells expected today with temperatures hitting the high teens
Sunny spells today with temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in light easterly breezes.
Dry and mostly clear overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees in light variable breezes. Some mist and fog patches will develop towards dawn, clearing quickly with the rising sun.
Plenty of sunny spells today ️ Though a few scattered afternoon-showers may develop ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 27, 2022
Temperatures of 12-17°C ️
Coolest in the northeast ↗️ Mildest in the west & southwest ↙️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/hjqWJSCE4K
Pollen forecast
High on Wednesday and moderate on Thursday.
