CARLOW WEATHER: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and fog expected for weekend ahead

Today

Any early mist or fog patches or grass frost will clear quickly this morning. Dry and bright to follow with hazy spells of sunshine. Turning cloudy, however, towards early evening. Light variable breezes and highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

Most areas will be dry and rather cloudy tonight with a few clear spells. Light variable winds or calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Saturday

Tomorrow will be a cloudy or overcast day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Some dry periods will occur in southern parts during the morning. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, with light southwest winds.

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with scattered falls of rain or drizzle. Misty in parts, with hill fog likely. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Moderate, locally fresh, southwest winds will become light westerly.

Hazy sunny spells developing this morning, with any mist & fog patches clearing. ️



Cloud will gradually build from the west extending eastwards across the country by early evening. ️



Highs of 13 to 17°C with light variable breezes.

Sunday

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day to start with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Gradually turning drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells in the north of the country. Light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in any late sunny spells in the northwest.

Sunday night will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with very light winds or calm conditions.

Monday

Bank-holiday Monday will bring a good deal of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers. Highs of 13 to a rather warm 17 degrees, in light breezes.