03 May 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: Some sunny spells expected today but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

03 May 2022 10:41 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Mostly cloudy today with some possible showers. Some bright or sunny spells will develop but with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing later in the evening. Feeling mild and humid with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees, with just light westerly breezes.

Staying mostly cloudy tonight, with scattered falls of rain and drizzle. Hill, mist and coastal fog too. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in just light westerly breezes.

Pollen forecast 

Moderate today and on Wednesday.

Local News

