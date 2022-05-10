CARLOW WEATHER: A blustery day ahead with scattered showers expected
A breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers, occasionally turning heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.
Tonight will stay breezy with scattered showers and clear spells. It will be cloudier in the south of the province with patchy light rain developing along the southeast coast. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing towards morning.
Blustery today with sunny spells & scattered showers, turning heavy at times️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 10, 2022
Showers will be most frequent in the west & north
Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, mildest in the southeast️
Moderate to fresh & gusty southwesterly winds, strong at times in the W & NW☔️ pic.twitter.com/bUKPDodwr1
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
