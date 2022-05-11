CARLOW WEATHER: A bright day ahead with sunny spells and the odd shower
It looks set to be a bright and fresh day with sunny spells and occasional showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a fresh and gusty west to northwest breeze.
Largely dry on tonight but cloud will tend to thicken from the west later in the night bringing a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.
Bright today, feeling fresh with sunny spells & passing showers ⛅️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 11, 2022
Few of the showers will be heavy with slight chance of hail in the north ️
Highs of 12 to 16°C, coolest in the W & NW ️
West to northwest winds will be moderate to fresh & gusty https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/1AWJlTgQLm
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.
