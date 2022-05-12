Search

12 May 2022

CARLOW WEATHER: A dry and sunny weekend ahead with with top temperatures of 20 degrees

CARLOW WEATHER: A dry and sunny weekend ahead with with top temperatures of 20 degrees

CARLOW WEATHER: A dry and sunny weekend ahead with with top temperatures of 20 degrees

Lili Lonergan

12 May 2022 10:53 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A warm and largely dry weekend but turning wet and breezy next week,

Today

Rather cloudy today but there will be some sunny spells. Showers will push in from the west at times but the showers will be mostly light in nature. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a fresh southwest breeze.

Showers will largely die out tonight with long dry and clear spells developing. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Friday

Cloud is expected to break on Friday to leave a dry day with long spells of warm sunshine. Top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally with fresh southwest winds decreasing mostly light.

Generally dry overnight with areas of mist and fog forming as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures a rather cool 6 to 9 degrees.

Saturday

Mist and low cloud will clear during Saturday to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells. There is just the small chance of the odd shower breaking out in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes. Long clear spells on Saturday night with a few fog patches forming in light breezes. An isolated shower may drift in from the Irish Sea to affect some eastern counties. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light east or northeast breezes.

Sunday

Long spells of warm sunshine are expected on Sunday with just the small chance of a few showers developing in the west on Sunday afternoon.

Maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally but a little cooler on coasts as sea breezes develop. Mostly dry early on Sunday night with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. However, rain will develop in the southwest before dawn on Monday.

