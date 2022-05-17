CARLOW WEATHER: Heavy rain expected for most of today
Largely cloudy to start today with patchy rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will develop this afternoon, turning heavy at times before clearing to sunny spells towards evening.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.
A largely dry and clear start tonight but a band of showers will spread from the southwest early on, with some heavy or thundery downpours. However, the showers will quickly clear northwards, leaving mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
A cloudy start in E & N with patchy rain.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 17, 2022
Persistent rain will spread across Leinster & east Ulster by afternoon, heavy at times before clearing later. ️
A drier day to the W with sunny spells & scattered showers, some turning heavy/thundery. ⛈️
Breezy, highs of 14 to 17C pic.twitter.com/jWx2JucWnT
Pollen forecast
Low on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
