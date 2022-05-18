CARLOW WEATHER: Wind and possible thunderstorms expected later today
This morning will be dry and sunny. In the afternoon rain, with the possibility of embedded thunderstorms, will arrive in western parts of the province and become widespread. Southerly winds will increase fresh then strong and gusty. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.
Rain will clear early tonight and southerly winds ease light to moderate. Lowest temperatures of around 5 degrees, colder in isolated spots.
Pollen forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday.
