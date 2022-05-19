CARLOW WEATHER: Mostly dry and sunny today with temperatures hitting the high teens

CARLOW WEATHER: Mostly dry today with temperatures hitting the high teens
Mainly dry with sunny spells today. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.
Tonight will be mainly dry. Rain will develop towards morning, heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
Sunny this morning ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 19, 2022
Staying mostly dry today with sunny spells ️
There'll be scattered showers in Atlantic counties ️
Highs of 14°C to 17°C in fresh & gusty south to southwest winds, strong to near gale force at times along coasts ️ pic.twitter.com/dsxHAdddcG
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Thursday, low on Friday.
