CARLOW WEATHER: Mainly dry today with sunny spells
Any overnight rain will clear this morning. A mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers following. The showers will become fewer through the afternoon and gradually die out in the evening.
Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees, with moderate to fresh, gusty westerly winds, which will ease in the evening.
Tonight will start off mainly dry. However, rain will spread from the west overnight with some hill fog developing also. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.
Pollen forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday.
