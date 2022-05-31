CARLOW WEATHER: Mainly dry today with some possible showers
A mix of cloud and brighter spells this morning and staying mostly dry too. More cloud will build towards midday however and a few showers will develop in the afternoon too. Light northerly breezes and highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.
The showers will gradually begin to die out with longer clear spells developing. A light northerly wind will persist and our temperatures will drop down to 5 to 8 degrees, coldest under any clear skies.
Sunny spells this morning. Showers️ over Ulster will extend into Leinster.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 31, 2022
Staying mainly dry in Munster & much of Connacht with bright or sunny spells️.
Highs️ of 11 to 15 degrees with light northerly breezes, warmest in the south.
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/Uw2Gu8Zv5H
Pollen forecast
Low on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
