'Where's our heatwave?' - Met Éireann give grim weather forecast for the week ahead

After a dull weekend, the country is set for more showery and unsettled conditions for the week ahead, Met Éireann has said.

In their latest forecast for the week, the forecaster says: "Monday will dawn rather cloudy with some patches of mist and drizzle about. Sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, especially in the north and east of the country. There is the possibility of a few showers, chiefly affecting Munster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, warmest in the northwest, with a mostly light easterly breeze.

"A few light showers will continue through Monday night but most areas will be dry with long clear spells. Mild, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Turning foggy in some parts with light easterly winds."

Looking to Tuesday, Met Éireann added: "Any fog will clear quickly. There will be scattered showers with some bright spells, becoming cloudy however through the afternoon. More persistent rain will move into the southwest in the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with a moderate southeast breeze.

"Rain will spread northeastwards across the country overnight, clearing from most areas before dawn with a few showers following. Remaining rather warm or humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 11 to 13 degrees in many areas. Moderate southeast winds will become southwesterly overnight as the rain clears."

Met Éireann predicts that lingering rain in the northeast will clear early on Wednesday but that "there will be scattered showers and sunny spells during the day."

"Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, mildest in the east, with moderate westerly winds. Showers will die out early on Wednesday night becoming largely dry and clear. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees with light southwest winds," they added for Wednesday.

Scattered showers will develop during the morning on Thursday with a spell of rain, potentially heavy, moving in from the Atlantic during the day, forecasters have said.

"There is uncertainty around what time the rain will arrive. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees. Becoming breezier during the day, perhaps windy in some areas," Met Éireann stated.

Looking beyond Thursday, they concluded: "Low pressure near Ireland will continue to bring unsettled conditions for the end of the week."