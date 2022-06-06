CARLOW WEATHER: A cloudy start today but getting brighter in the afternoon
Rather cloudy this morning with some patches of mist and drizzle. Sunny spells and drier conditions will develop by afternoon, leaving a dry and bright evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in light to moderate easterly breezes.
Staying mostly dry with long clear spells overnight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, or locally lower, and as east to southeast winds fall light a few mist and fog patches will develop.
Mist & drizzle will mainly affect the southwest this morning ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 6, 2022
While sunny spells will develop, some showers will break out too, mainly across the southern half of Ireland ️️
Highs: 14-18°C ️
Light easterly breezes
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/2J2xAXUx0e
Pollen Forecast
Low on Monday and high on Tuesday.
The support group will be 100% free for all students and is also open to parents who are worried about their children during exam season
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.