CARLOW WEATHER: An unsettled weekend ahead with scattered showers expected

Unsettled with showers most days. Breezy or windy over the weekend. Temperatures around average or a touch below.

Today

A wet start today with widespread rain and drizzle developing this morning. It will become drier and brighter this afternoon, with sunny spells developing and just a few showers following. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees.

Moderate southeast winds will veer southwest as the rain clears. Winds will be fresh to strong at times along coasts.

Tonight will be mainly dry and clear. Just a few showers may move into the midlands later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Friday

Breezy and blustery on Friday with widespread showers, mixed with bright or sunny intervals. Several of the showers will turn heavy during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees. Fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Showers will continue overnight on Friday, mainly over the western half of the country with long dry and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Moderate southwest breezes, with strong winds in western and northwestern coastal areas.

Saturday

Saturday will bring further widespread showers, showers most frequent across the west and north where they may merge to longer spells of rain. The odd shower will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Breezy again with fresh southwest winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

Becoming drier overnight with clear spells and isolated showers. Winds will ease to a light or moderate westerly breeze. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Sunday

Showers will be lighter on Sunday and more scattered than previous days, with good dry and sunny spells in between. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a moderate, occasionally fresh, westerly breeze.

Mainly dry on Sunday night with a few showers in western areas, and varying cloud cover. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with winds easing light.

Monday

A cloudier day with well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with a moderate southwest breeze. A more persistent spell of rain may move into the northwest later in the day.