CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and sunny with top temperatures of 22 degrees
Today will be dry with sunshine becoming widespread and highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.
Staying dry and clear tonight. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate southerly breezes.
This morning, the N & W will be mostly cloudy with some rain, though brighter spells will develop later on ☁️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 16, 2022
Warmer & drier elsewhere with hazy sunshine ️
Highs: 18-23°C, warmest in the midlands ️
Light to moderate southerly breezes
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/2aUWSN2myM
Pollen Forecast
Very high on Thursday and Friday.
