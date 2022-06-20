CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and sunny in Carlow today with temperatures hitting 22 degrees
Today will be dry across Leinster with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with light northwest or variable breezes.
Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with light rain and drizzle spreading southeastwards over much of the province. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light westerly breezes.
Today will be generally dry with spells of sunshine ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 20, 2022
This evening, it will become cloudier in the northwest with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast ☁️
Highs of 17°C to 22°C in a light northwest or variable breeze ️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/aZmignTSn0
Pollen Forecast
Very high today and high on Tuesday.
