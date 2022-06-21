CARLOW WEATHER: Cloudy today with possible patches of rain or drizzle in places
Tuesday will start generally dull with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle moving southwards across the region. Whilst it will become drier through the afternoon, it will remain rather cloudy with possible showers following.
Some bright or sunny spells may break through later. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 19 degrees in just light northerly breezes.
Calm into tonight too, but generally damp and misty with patchy outbreaks of drizzle. Lowest temperatures will range 10 to 12 degrees in mostly light northerly breezes.
Sunny spells in the SE but otherwise dull & damp this morning with locally wet conditions ☁️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 21, 2022
Drier through the afternoon, but will remain rather cloudy with possible showers following.
Some bright or sunny spells may break through later ️
Highs of 16°C to 19°C ️ pic.twitter.com/F412wJuIw0
Pollen Forecast
High on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The boss of budget airline Ryanair has warned that flight delays and cancellations will continue “right throughout the summer” as airports suffer amid staff shortages
The research revealed high levels of public acceptance for policies that supported healthier food environments for children
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.