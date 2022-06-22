CARLOW WEATHER: Brighter spells expected this afternoon with top temperatures of 22 degrees
A dull morning with scattered patches of drizzle and mist. It will brighten up and become drier this afternoon, with sunny spells developing and just isolated showers. Feeling warm in the sunshine with highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze.
Tonight will be generally dry with clear spells, though it will turn a little cloudier towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with a few patches of mist developing in a light westerly or variable breeze.
A dull start today with a few patches of drizzle & mist ️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 22, 2022
It will brighten up & become mostly dry as the day goes on with sunny spells developing & just isolated showers ️
Feeling warm with highs of 17 to 22°C️, warmest away from the NW, in a light breeze. pic.twitter.com/ixQM3H1QFs
Pollen Forecast
High on Wednesday. High to very high on Thursday.
