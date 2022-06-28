CARLOW WEATHER: Wet and windy today with heavy showers expected
A wet and windy morning. The rain will clear eastwards by around midday with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers following for the rest of the day.
The heaviest showers likely in northern parts. Strong southerly winds at first will become will become moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwesterly. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.
Tonight will bring clear spells and scattered showers. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees, in light southwesterly breezes. A few mist patches forming.
East: Cloudy with rain this morning, heavy in places ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2022
West & Southwest: Brighter conditions, sunny spells & scattered showers ️
Brighter & drier weather with sunny spells & scattered showers will extend to all parts this afternoon.
Highs of 14°C to 19°C, S to SW wind ️ pic.twitter.com/tjIqYMgdlh
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
