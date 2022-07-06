CARLOW WEATHER: Mainly dry today with temperatures hitting a possible 22 degrees
Today will be cloudy for a lot of areas with occasional sunny spells. Largely dry with just light isolated showers. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees, possibly 22 degrees in the southeast, with moderate to fresh westerly winds.
Humid and cloudy tonight with generally dry weather, just isolated patches of drizzle. Very mild with temperatures remaining above 13 or 14 degrees overnight.
Northwest winds will ease to a light to moderate breeze.
Cloudy today with some patchy rain or drizzle, mostly in the northwest, with largely dry conditions elsewhere☁️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 6, 2022
Sunny spells in the east and south️
Highs of 16 to 21 or 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast️ pic.twitter.com/hVk7KunvVj
Pollen Forecast
High on Wednesday and Thursday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.