CARLOW WEATHER: Mostly dry and sunny today with temperatures hitting 22 degrees
This morning will be mostly dry and cloudy with just the odd patch of drizzle. It will become brighter through the afternoon and evening with some sunny spells developing.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, with light to moderate northwesterly breezes.
Tonight will remain dry. There will be some clear spells early on, but cloud will gradually build towards the morning. Nighttime temperatures staying above average, ranging from 12 to 15 degrees.
West to northwest breezes, light in strength.
A mix of cloud & occasional sunny spells⛅️this morning with a few small patches of drizzle possible mostly in the NW️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 7, 2022
Better sunny spells will develop during the afternoon in the S & E️
Highs of 16 - 22°C️, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/9RmJ9YdAFy
Pollen Forecast
High today and on Friday.
