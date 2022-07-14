CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and cloud expected today with temperatures hitting 20 degrees
Today will be mostly dry but a few light showers are possible in north Leinster later. There will be sunny spells in the morning but it will get cloudy at times through the afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with isolated outbreaks of light rain. There will be patches of mist and fog too. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a light southwest to west or variable breeze.
Mostly dry with sunny spells this morning,☀️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 14, 2022
There will be the odd shower in Ulster. ️
Cloudier for the afternoon & evening with a few further showers in the northern half of the country. ️☁️
Highs of 16 to 23 degrees, warmest near the south coast. pic.twitter.com/iOyVFP0o9o
Pollen Forecast
High on Thursday and Friday
