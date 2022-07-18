CARLOW WEATHER: Hot and dry today with temperatures soaring to 32 degrees
Today will be hot, dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will generally range from 27 to 32, holding a little cooler though near some coastal fringes.
Southerly breezes will increase mostly moderate with local afternoon sea breezes developing also.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures staying above 16 to 18 degrees, or locally warmer. It will be mainly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Some mist and fog will develop in mostly light variable winds.
Very warm/hot today☀️with sunshine turning hazier later.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 18, 2022
Temperatures️ will generally range from 27 to 32°C, however it will be a little cooler near coasts, especially where sea fog️ persists along some west & northwest coasts.
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/orKq4jJ0X8
Pollen Forecast
High today and moderate on Tuesday.
