CARLOW WEATHER: A warm day expected with outbreaks of rain and thunder possible
Another very warm day with highest temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees. After a dry start with hazy sunshine, it will turn cloudier through the morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing and the chance of an isolated thundery burst.
Light winds will increase moderate northwesterly by afternoon.
Cloudy tonight with continued outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy at times. Cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northwest winds.
Warm in the east today. Highs of 22-28°C— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2022
Cooler elsewhere with highs of 16-22°C
Dry to start with bright spells, though turning cloudier this morning ️
Showery rain spreading from the west possibly heavy & thundery at times ️⛈️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/C8jnVNomGH
Pollen Forecast
High on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
