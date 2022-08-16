CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells developing in the afternoon with highs of 19 degrees
Rather cloudy with well scattered light showers this morning. The showers will become more isolated through the day with better sunny spells developing towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh north to northeast winds.
Largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells along with a few passing showers tonight. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees with north to northwest winds easing light to moderate.
Today will be mostly dry apart from isolated light showers️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 16, 2022
A good deal of cloud overall, especially in parts of the north and east, though more sunny spells will develop through the day☁️⛅️
Highs 15 to 20 degrees, mildest in the south️ pic.twitter.com/dQ6vkxaGar
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and moderate on Wednesday.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Reid said he will leave his role in October, and will take up a period of annual leave
Age Action’s analysis finds that the average older person living alone will lose €1,532 in spending power by end-2022 and the average older couple will lose €3,364
Mr O’Brien said he referred the report by barrister Remy Farrell on the advice of the Attorney General
Anna Corrigan said she “fears” that by focusing on the Co Galway site, the Government will “ignore” other mother and baby institutions across the country
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.