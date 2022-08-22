CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today
Rain early this morning will be heavy in some parts. The rain will clear through the morning. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light to moderate southerly winds will veer westerly.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with some clear spells. Many areas will be dry but there will be isolated showers. Mild again with temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees generally. Some mist and fog patches will form in light southwest breezes.
Outbreaks of rain, heavy in places, will clear northeastwards this morning. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 22, 2022
Bright spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day. ️
Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast. pic.twitter.com/icedjJiSsK
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Monday. Low on Tuesday.
It is an offence to fail to register a tenancy with the RTB within one month of the tenancy commencing.
Younger adults now watch almost seven times less scheduled TV than those aged 65 and over, new Ofcom research shows, highlighting a growing “generation gap” in viewing habits.
According to Gardaí, 101 people have passed away due to collisions on Irish roads since the beginning of 2022
An original artwork of one of the whimsical inventions in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has sold for £3,500 at auction.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.