CARLOW WEATHER: Cloud and sunny spells expected today with highs of 20 degrees
A dry start with hazy sunshine this morning. A mix of cloud and sunny spells for the remainder of the day with a few showers spreading from the west. Maximum temperatures ranging from 18 to 20 degrees in a freshening southwest breeze.
Largely dry overnight with clear spells and just isolated showers. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in mostly moderate southwest breezes.
Cloud will continue to clear eastwards this morning to leave a bright day with sunny spells⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 24, 2022
However it will stay somewhat cloudier in the southeast☁️
A few showers will spread eastwards across the country during the day️
Maximum temps ranging from 17 to 20 degrees ️ pic.twitter.com/blTrtQHlNr
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the public to be vigilant amid fears the national holiday might bring particularly heavy Russian attacks
Darragh O’Brien said he is “confident” the Government will achieve its target of delivering 24,600 new homes by the end of 2022
The data will essentially unite the world’s forests, with consistent, impartial measures, experts say
As you start your great garden clear-up at the end of summer, spare a thought for what you may be throwing away.
The latest risk register for the CRU, which was published last month, scored challenges to supply at five out of five for impact, and four out of five for the likelihood of them happening.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.