CARLOW WEATHER: A dry day with sunny spells and highs of 22 degrees
Any mist or fog will clear to leave a dry day with sunny spells, turning hazy at times. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in light variable breezes.
Dry and mostly clear at first but cloud will build overnight from the west. Some mist patches will develop in light easterly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
Mainly dry today with sunny spells ⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 27, 2022
Cloudier over Connacht and Ulster this morning with a little rain there, it will clear northwards through the afternoon and evening ☁️️
Highs of 17°C to 22°C in light variable breezes ️ pic.twitter.com/6TBZ4bfRdI
Pollen Forecast
Low on Saturday and moderate on Sunday.
