CARLOW WEATHER: Mainly dry and sunny today with isolated showers possible
Any mist or fog will quickly clear this morning to leave a mostly dry and sunny day, however patchy cloud will bubble up through the middle of the day and may bring a couple of isolated showers.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, warmest in the south in light to moderate easterly breezes.
Tonight will start mostly dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. Cloud will increase during the night with some showery outbreaks of rain developing towards morning.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, or a little cooler locally in the midlands in light, variable winds.
Pollen Forecast
Moderate today and on Friday.
