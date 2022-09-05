CARLOW WEATHER: Cloud and heavy downpours expected today with highs of 21 degrees
Mostly dry this morning with spells of sunshine. However, cloud will build during the day and showery rain will spread gradually from the south. There will be some heavy and thundery downpours in places.
Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a fresh and gusty southeast breeze.
Further rain or showers at times overnight along with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a fresh southwest breeze.
After a rather calm start it will become windy today, especially in the southwest with some strong gusts expected— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 5, 2022
It will be a largely dry morning with sunshine developing
However, cloud will build during the day & showery rain will spread gradually northwards over the country pic.twitter.com/LMcjypNdfB
Pollen Forecast
Low today and on Tuesday.
