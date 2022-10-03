CARLOW WEATHER: Mainly dry and cloudy today with some showers expected
Today will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry across Leinster with the best of any bright intervals in the southeast. A little drizzle may develop in places. Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees with fresh gusty southerly winds.
Tonight will start off mainly dry. Later in the night rain will spread eastwards across the region and will be heavy at times. It will be quite windy with fresh gusty southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees. The rain will clear most areas by morning.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Monday and Tuesday
