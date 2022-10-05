CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today
Today will be windy and feel cold in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. Any lingering rain will clear quickly this morning, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day.
Some showers will be heavy and possibly thundery. Turning drier this evening as showers become isolated. Highest afternoon temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
It will be dry and clear for most of tonight, though scattered showers will begin to spread from the west towards morning. Remaining breezy in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.
Windy today & feeling cold in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 5, 2022
Rain in the E & SE will clear this morning ️ leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers ️
Some heavy, possibly thundery at times ☔️
Highs: 10-15°C ️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/dDcBe8SptC
Pollen Forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday.
From colour and texture to soothing scent, it’s all about creating a sanctuary for warming bodies and souls
The Tesla chief said that to reach peace, Russia should be allowed to keep the Crimea Peninsula that it seized in 2014.
The total weight of the drugs was just under 13kg, and total street value was estimated to be €259,120, Insp Hanley testified
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.