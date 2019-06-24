UPDATED: Water supplies off in parts of Carlow over power failures at the weekend

The water supply is off in Leighlinbridge due to a power failure on Sunday night, Cllr Michael Doran has said.

Irish Water have been informed and supply will be restored as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Cllr John Cassin said due to a power failure, the water serving properties at Bilboa will be turned off between the hours of 8am and 12 midday on Monday, June 24.

Carlow County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.