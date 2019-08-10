Bagenalstown members to consider fewer monthly meetings after deferring decision to set dates
Bagenalstown Municipal District members have deferred a decision to set dates for their monthly meetings for 2020.
The matter was on the agenda for the July meeting but the decision was put back to consider the option of fewer meetings.
The argument is that fewer meetings would guarantee more of the local authority's senior officials at the meetings that are scheduled.
The matter will be decided upon in September.
