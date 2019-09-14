Gardaí in Bagenalstown investigate theft from shipping container at the Royal Oak
Gardaí issue an appeal
Urgent appeal
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating a theft from a shipping container at Royal Oak Industrial Estate.
The lock was broken off the shipping container and a large roll of heavy duty cable was taken.
The incident occurred between 8pm on Wednesday, September 11 and 8am on Thursday morning.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
