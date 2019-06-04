MUSIC EVENT: Orla Fallon in Concert with pupils of Ballinabranna Primary School

Fancy an evening of music and song?

The Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven in Leighlinbridge is welcoming the pupils of Ballinabranna National School along with the magnificent Orla Fallon on June 27 to raise much needed funds for the school.

Tickets cost €20 and are available from Arboretum Home & Garden, Ballinabranna National School and Douglas Jewellers, Tullow Street, Carlow.