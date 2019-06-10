PUBLIC EVENT: Summer Sunday at Delta Sensory Gardens in Carlow

Summer Sunday on July 7 at Delta Sensory Gardens will boast a fantastic selection of activities, including face painting, treasure trail and much more.

Lunch, tea/coffee and snacks will be available from the on-site café. Summer bedding, shrubs and hanging baskets available from the garden centre.

Further details closer to the event on Facebook and at www.deltasensorygardens.com

Venue: Delta Sensory Gardens, Delta Centre, Strawhall Estate, Carlow