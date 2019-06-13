Want to be a student again? Lifelong Learning open evening at IT Carlow on Monday

Thinking of upskilling, career advancement, a change of career, contemplating a return to education?

If the answer is ‘yes’ to any of these questions, then you should attend an open evening at Institute of Technology Carlow on Monday, June 17 at (6-8pm) hosted by the faculty of Lifelong Learning to showcase their incredible range of part-time and Springboard+ courses.

Attendees will get the chance to find out more about Institute of Technology Carlow and the many benefits of being a student there.

The campus offers a wide range of internationally-recognised courses, from masters degrees to certificate courses, across a variety of disciplines.

They include: Business; Accounting; Law; Engineering; Computing; Science and Health; Social Care; Early Childhood Education and Care; PR and Media.

Staff and current students will be present at the open evening to discuss the various courses in more detail. Employers will also be in attendance to discuss career opportunities.

The part-time courses available are part of the Institute’s Lifelong Learning offering, available across its Carlow, Wexford or Wicklow campuses.

One of the most attractive aspects of lifelong learning programmes is that they are designed to provide maximum choice and flexibility to learners.

There is the option of taking a full 60-credit programme in a single academic year, or to pursue one or two programme modules, gradually building up the credits necessary to obtain a major award at Degree, Honours Degree, Higher Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma and/or Masters Degree level.

All courses are relevant to the real opportunities in the jobs market and Institute of Technology works very closely with industry to maintain this relevance. For further information visit www.itcarlow.ie/LLL or call 059 9175280.