St Lazerian's House in Carlow to hold a '24-Hour Spinathon' to raise funds for charity

St Lazerian's House has organised a 24-Hour Spinathon to raise funds for charity which will take place this summer in Bagenalstown, Carlow in Patric's Fitness Centre, a new state of the art gym in Kilcarrig.

St Lazerian's House is a charitable trust that provides residential care to twenty older people with low dependency needs. It is funded by a small grant from the HSE, residents' fees and a DEASP Community Employment Scheme.

The facility is set in beautiful gardens and they want to build a conservatory to enable our residents to enjoy the gardens all year round.

The aim of the "Spinathon" is to have 18 people spinning/or cycling for one hour, every hour, for 24 hours, from 6pm on Friday, August 16 to 6pm on Saturday, August 17. If you are feeling very energetic, you can cycle twice in the 24 hours.

Organisers would love to invite sports teams, cycling groups, firefighters, Civil Defence teams, primary healthcare teams, Gardaí, other fitness centre members, schools, families, workplace shops, offices and factories who could form a team of 18 people for an hour, and they will of course be able to slot individual people or small groups together to form an 18 strong team.

Entry fee is €50 per person (minimum); you will be provided with a sponsorship card to aid your fundraising efforts to cover the fee for this very worthy cause.

It promises to be a fun-filled 24 hours with refreshments and a BBQ round the clock with live music on Saturday afternoon, Edward Hayden live broadcast of the “Saturday Show” from KCLR and some special guest appearances from local sports/entertainment personalities.

Please contact Marian Manning (Manager of St Lazerian's House) on 086 1258480/059 9721146 for further details.