Join six of Ireland's top country music stars for an unmissable "Summer Country Show" at VISUAL.

The show will feature the legendary Brendan Shine, Sligo's Patrick Feeney, Tipperary Country Queen Louise Morrisey, the prince of country John Hogan, the popular Michael Collins and the hilarious Gary Gamble.

Each of the stars will perform their biggest hit songs in the company of Ireland's top backing bands Keltic Storm.

This is a show you certainly won't want to miss!

It's on Thursday, July 25 at 8pm and tickets cost €27.50

