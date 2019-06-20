'Exercising Autism' class with Craig Coffey to begin for Carlow children in July
An "Exercising Autism" class will begin on July 6 (Saturdays) for children with Autism.
It is being held by Craig Coffey Fitness upstairs in the Tyndall Clinic in Graiguecullen, Carlow for kids aged 4-12 years old who have Autism.
It costs €10 per child and will focus on fundmental movement skills with a focus on running, catching, throwing and games.
For more information, contact Craig on: 085 273 4186
