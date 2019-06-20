Grab your boots for the Carlow Autumn Walking Festival from October 4-6

If you're a serious rambler or just like to stretch your legs and enjoy the view, then Carlow is a brilliant destination to explore on foot with a wide variety of walks to choose from.

The Carlow Autumn Walking Festival (Friday October 4 to Sunday October 6) is a great opportunity for beginner, experienced or advanced walkers to enjoy the challenge of Carlow's mountain treks or the peace of its woodland and riverside walks.

A beautiful and varied landscape, knowledgeable local guides and excellent accommodation all combined to ensure you enjoy an autumn break, that will leave you feeling revitalised.

As soon as brochure is ready and the booking is available organisers will update social media.

Guidelines for walkers – choosing the correct walk

Each walk has a category; either “A walk”, “B walk” or “C Walk”:

A walk – very experienced hillwalkers

B walk – experienced hillwalkers

C walk – leisure/regular walkers