National Dawn Walk for Cancer in Carlow to go through Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge

Now in its third year, the National Dawn Walk for Cancer, which has seen 1,200 participants to date, takes place on August 24 at 5.45am.

Similar to last year, the walk will take participants on a 10km looped walk on flat terrain through the picturesque towns of Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge in Carlow including the ever peaceful River Barrow.

Funds raised go to Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice and CMRF at Crumlin Hospital.

A new addition this year is the fact that organisers are raising funds for local Cancer Support Centres across Ireland.

For every county that is represented at the walk, a percentage of the monies gathered will be given to their local Cancer Support Centre.

On the morning of the walk, participants will gather at the Presentation De La Salle College, Bagenalstown from 4am onwards.

The walk will begin at 5.45am at the break of dawn and will follow the looped route. Refreshments will then be served at the college and a special Remembrance Ceremony will take place in memory of all those who have died as a result of cancer.

REGISTRATION IS ONLINE FROM JULY 1 ON WWW.NATIONALDAWNWALK.COM

The cost is €15 per adult and €10 per child to participate which includes a free t-shirt and refreshments after the walk.