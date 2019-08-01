Hilarious comedian David O'Doherty is bringing his show ULTRASOUND to Carlow.

The hairy Enya is delighted to return to VISUAL with a brand new show made up of talking and songs played on the plastic keyboard he got for his Confirmation.

Once again, he will try to fix everything that is wrong in the world.

SPOILER ALERT: once again he will fail.

He will perform in Carlow on Friday, November 15 at 8pm

Tickets: €20/18

